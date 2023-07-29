Aluva: Police on Saturday took two more people into custody over the abduction of a Bihar couple's six-year-old daughter from a building at Thayikkattukkara.

Asfaq Alam from Assam, the accused who was arrested on Friday confessed to the crime and told the police that he handed over the child to another person with the help of a friend.



In his statement, Afsaq claimed that a person named Sakeer Hussain took the girl after settling his payment. On Saturday morning, police took Afsaq's two friends into custody based on his statement. They are being interrogated, said a police official.

Even after launching a massive search to trace the girl, the police are clueless even after 18 hours.

Chandni (6) is the daughter of a couple from Bishambharpur in Bihar - Ramdar Tiwari and his wife.

Asfaq Alam allegedly abducted the child from near the railway gate at Thaikkattukara in the afternoon.

CCTV footage showed Alam crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus to Thrissur.

The child's family has been residing at a plaza in Mukkam for the last four years. The residential complex houses guest workers; the accused had moved in there two days ago.

The child, who reportedly speaks Malayalam, is a first-standard student at a school in Thaikkattukara.