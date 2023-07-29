Woman sacrifices her life to save daughter from elephant attack in village near Kerala border

Wayanad: A woman who lived in a jungle village by the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border made the ultimate sacrifice to save her daughter from the fury of an elephant herd.

Sunitha, 42, died at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Friday. She succumbed to injuries sustained from being trampled by a wild elephant. Her ribs were broken and there were damages to her lungs and heart in the attack. Her daughter, Aswathy, 19, only has minor scratches on her body.

The incident occurred in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu around 7.45am on Thursday. Sunitha and her daughter, Aswathy were on their way to a village bus stop when an elephant charged at them.

Usually, Aswathy, who is a final-year student at a Government College in Gudalur, walks alone to the bus stop, which is 10 minutes from her house. But Sunitha decided to accompany her as an elephant herd had been spotted in the locality at night. Aswathy's father, Ravi, had been away on work in Kozhikode the past few months.

According to reports, there was a loud noise and the women found themselves in proximity of an elephant herd. Suddenly, an elephant charged at them, and in the panic, Aswathy fell. Sunitha, who was at a safe distance, rushed back to save her daughter.

She threw herself over Aswathy as the elephant was about to trample her. The fury of the animal left her seriously injured. By the time the villagers chased the elephants away, the woman and her daughter were unconscious.

“They were rushed to the WIMS Medical College Hospital, Meppadi at first and then to Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode,” Sunitha's neighbour Ranjini Joy told Onmanorama. “We were praying for her life but the bitter news came yesterday afternoon that Sunitha was dead,” said a tearful Ranjini.

Irate crowd block road

Sunitha's death provoked the villagers who blocked the Sulthan Bathery-Ooty Road at Koranchal, near Cherambadi on Friday. The agitation was called off after discussions with authorities in the presence of Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan.

The MLA assured the agitators that the bereaved family will be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh at the earliest and a member of the family will be given a temporary job. He said the Forest Department would take necessary steps to ensure the safety of people living in constant threat of attacks from wild animals.

Meanwhile, when asked about the compensation of Rs 10 lakh that Kerala gives to family of persons killed by wild animals, MLA Jayaseelan said that Hinting there was a huge difference in the value of human lives on either side of the check-post.

Sunitha's youngest daughter Akshaya is an 8th-standard student. Hundreds paid their respects to Sunitha before her burial today.