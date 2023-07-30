Three injured as man fires air gun at tribal settlement in Wayanad

Wayanad: A man was taken into custody Saturday in connection with indiscriminate firing with an air gun that left three neighbours injured. The incident occurred in the Kambalakkad Police Station limits in Wayanad district.

The accused, Malankara Churathottiyil Biju, unleashed terror in the locality by firing at people in a tribal settlement near his house.

Mani, 54, Ragini,52, and Vipin, 17, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady. At the time of writing, the accused had not been arrested due to reports that he is mentally ill.

Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, K Radhakrishnan visited the injured at the hospital. He was accompanied by OR Kelu MLA, Dr Sameeha Saidalavi, and tribal development officer, C Ismayil.