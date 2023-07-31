All passengers safe as Air India express plane makes emergency landing at Trivandrum airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2023 12:08 PM IST Updated: July 31, 2023 01:43 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight, which was en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu, made an emergency landing at the Trivandrum International Airport.

The flight which took off from Tiruchirappalli shortly before 11 am landed and taxied to Terminal 1 of the airport at around 12 pm.

All 154 passengers on board are safe, confirmed the airport authority.

RELATED ARTICLES

The reason for the emergency landing is not clear. It is suspected that the aircraft faced a technical glitch.

While the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport, AI Express said it was a precautionary landing.
The flight, IX 613, with 154 passengers and six crew onboard departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am.
The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:01 pm, an Air India spokesperson said.
The airport authority also informed that the Thiruvananthapuram-Bahrain Air India Express flight, IX 573, with 180 passengers, abandoned takeoff due to technical reasons at 11:06 am.

(with PTI inputs)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout