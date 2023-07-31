Former Kerala speaker Vakkom Purushothaman dies at 95

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala speaker Vakkom Purushothaman passed away at his residence in Kumarapuram on Monday. The senior Congress leader was 95.



His death was confirmed at KIMS hospital.

The prominent leader from the capital city served as governor in Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

He was a minister in the cabinet of C Achutha Menon, E K Nayanar and Oommen Chandy.

Purushothaman started his political career as an activist of the Students' Congress in 1946. He was a member of the All India Congress Committee for over 35 years. He represented the Attingal constituency five times.

The senior leader was the speaker of Kerala legislative assembly during 1982-1984 and 2001-2004.

He was the member of the Lok Sabha from 1984 to 1991.