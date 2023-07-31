Financial crunch: Govt bars treasuries from passing bills above Rs 10 lakh

Our Correspondent
Published: July 31, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Representative image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Acute financial crisis has forced the Kerala Government to tighten restrictions on treasury transactions. Treasuries have been barred from passing bills above Rs 10 lakh. The earlier cap was Rs 25 lakh.

The special permission of the Finance Department should be obtained for approving bills above Rs 10 lakh, the government ordered.

These controls will be applicable to all bills except those pertaining to salary, pension, buying of medicines and a few emergency services. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The Finance Department has warned treasuries of stern action if bills are passed in violation of the directive. The restrictions on treasury transactions were imposed as part of efforts to ensure funds for Onam expenditure. 

Some departments have been restricted by splitting large bills into smaller ones below Rs 10 lakh. The Finance Department has warned that action would be taken against officials who resort to such tactics.

Kerala is staring at an unprecedented financial crisis and finding resources for meeting the expenses have become difficult. The situation has been aggravated with the Central Government reducing the credit limit for the state. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout