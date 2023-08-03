Case against NSS for holding procession in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Cantonment Police has registered a case against the Nair Service Society's Thiruvananthapuram taluk union for holding a procession against Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer here on Wednesday.

The case has been registered against more than 1,000 identifiable people who participated in the procession. NSS Vice President M Sangeetkumar, the first accused, said that the unit will deal with the case legally. The case was taken for unlawful assembly of people.

"The procession was peaceful. We have no objection against the filing of the case. This is a fight for Lord Ganesha," Sangeetkumar said.

Led by the NSS Thiruvananthapuram Taluk Union, people from 175 karayogams participated in the procession on Wednesday. Devotees joined the procession with religious chants praising Lord Ganesha. The procession started from Palayam Ganapati temple at 5:30 pm and ended at Pazhavangadi Ganapati Temple at around 6:30 pm. Thousands of people, including women, participated in the yatra.

AN Shamseer has been accused of insulting Hindu gods during the inauguration of the Vidyajyothi Scheme at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam early in July. The NSS observed Faith Protection Day on Wednesday to demand an apology from Shamseer. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair called for the Speaker's resignation and demanded that he withdraw his remarks that hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community.

However, the CPM and Shamseer decided there was no need for an apology as there was nothing wrong with his statement.