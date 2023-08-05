Kochi: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which is struggling to stay afloat, is attempting to regulate student concessions and free passes. As part of a litigation in this regard the public transporter has filed a counter-affidavit in the High Court of Kerala, stating that its decision to grant only 30% concession in fares for students of aided and self-financing institutions is not discriminatory.

Earlier, this year the KSRTC's move to slash student concessions was challenged by the Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association and two students in the High Court. The latter had stayed the decision of the transport agency for a month after hearing the petitions.

The petitions prayed for a stay on the fourth clause of the memorandum submitted by the KSRTC Managing Director on February 27.

It is in this case that the deputy law officer P N Hema submitted the counter-affidavit through the KSRTC’s counsel Deepu Thankan, stating that the concession had been moderated due to reasons including the financial crisis faced being by the organisation.

Ticket concessions to the tune of Rs 130 crore are granted by the KSRTC annually. Free passes cost it Rs 830 crore every year.

Crux of KSRTC argument

The KSRTC’s affidavit pointed out that the rules and regulations of the organisation do not stipulate granting of concessions to any section of public, including students. Therefore, concessions could not be demanded as a matter of right. The concession of 30% has been granted to students who are able to pay the high tuition fees and huge capitation amounts in private schools. While this is so, extending special consideration to those who are economically weak cannot be considered as a discriminatory practice.

Facilities like mid-day meals are provided to students of only government and aided schools. There are such restrictions in the distribution of ration materials too. Such practices do not constitute discrimination.

Students who join private and unaided schools do so in search of higher standards of education and other facilities and not because government and aided schools are not situated nearby, the affidavit said.