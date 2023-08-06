Thiruvalla murder bid: Anusha's husband, ex-husband to be questioned

Thiruvalla: The 30-year-old woman, who disguised as a nurse and attempted to kill her lover’s wife at the hospital, was vying to get the affection of her lover, as per the police remand report. The police informed her present and ex-husbands will be interrogated. A notice will be sent to them soon. The questioning of her husband would be done online as he lives abroad.

Karthikappally native S Anusha had turned up at the hospital with the intention of killing her lover Arun's wife Sneha, the police said. Anusha had tried to inject air into the vein of Sneha, a new mom.

Sneha will also be questioned once she regains her health, the police informed.

Anusha felt that Arun was drifting away from her, prompting her to make such a move. Although the police said that Arun does not have any direct involvement in the incident, Anusha and Arun have known each other for years. They regularly chat over WhatsApp. But after the incident, the chats were found to be deleted from both their phones. The police are trying to retrieve these. The police took Arun into custody but let him off after questioning.

Anusha, who has knowledge of medicine, resorted to this method with conviction. The police have framed charges of attempt to murder, impersonation, and trespass (in order to commit any offence punishable with imprisonment for life) against Anusha.

Arun and Anusha had wanted to get married but the wedding did not take place due to the objections raised by their families. They then got married to separate people but continued their relationship. Anusha’s first wedding was with a man from Neendakara in Kollam. This marital relationship lasted only 7 months. Her continuing relationship with Arun was one of the reasons that led to separation.

Anusha’s second wedding was held 7 months ago. Her husband works in the Gulf. Arun and Sneha had attended this wedding.

Anusha wanted to live with Arun after her first marriage ended. The attempt to kill Arun’s wife was her way to express her love for him, according to the police. Police inspector E Ajeeb said that Anusha, who is in remand, will be taken into custody for further questioning.