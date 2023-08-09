Dr Vandana was made to walk with serious stab injuries: Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has come out with a startling allegation on the murder of house surgeon Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital a few months ago.

The Kottayam legislator claimed Dr Vandana, who was stabbed multiple times, was made to walk from the vehicle to the casualty wing of the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed in a serious condition after the brutal attack at the Kottarakkara hospital.

Suggesting grave medical negligence, the veteran Congress leader even alleged Vandana was not given any preliminary treatment at the Kottarakkara hospital where she was on duty.

Also, the police vehicle carrying Vandana to Thiruvananthapuram passed in front of three medical colleges, including the one where she had studied. She could have been ensured treatment at the nearest medical college. Not doing so was a gross failure. Moreover, she had to get down from the vehicle and walk to the Thiruvananthapuram hospital where she was brought from Kottarakkara. Vandana who experienced breathing difficulties by then, was not provided the necessary emergency treatment, the MLA claimed.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan raised the charge during Tuesday's Legislative Assembly discussions on the Bill that has been moved to prevent attacks on hospitals and health-care workers.

DR Vandana, who was severely wounded, was taken to the hospital in a police jeep while the four policemen who also suffered stab wounds in the indiscrimate attack by assailant Sandeep were taken in an ambulance.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan

Dead CCTV cameras too

The Congress leader also claimed there are 16 CCTV cameras at the Kottarakkara hospital but 10 of them were not functioning on the fateful day. Even the footage available from the rest is not clear.

The government must investigate this matter, demanded Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Vandana’s parents K G Mohandas and T Vasanthakumari have already approached the High Court seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they suspected gross negligence on the part of various authorities. They even pointed to flaws in the First Information Report (FIR).

The government has opposed the plea in the High Court arguing that the investigation was going on in a flawless manner.

The government opposed the petition for a CBI probe disregarding the Supreme Court verdict that if there is an allegation against a State police the investigation could be handed over to another agency, Thiruvanchoor added.