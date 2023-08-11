Activist Grow Vasu's custody extended till August 25

Kozhikode: Ninety-three-year-old human rights activist and trade unionist Ayinoor Vasu's (Grow Vasu) remand period has been extended to August 25 by the Kunnamangalam judicial 1st class magistrate court.



He was arrested and remanded in custody on July 29 in connection with a protest staged before the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, seven years ago.

The protest in question was held in 2016 against the so-called extra-judicial police killings of two Maoists -- Kuppu Devarajan and Ajitha -- in Karulayi forest.

At present, though the magistrate informed him that he was eligible for bail on a payment below Rs 1,000, he was not ready to accept it and henceforth remanded in custody for another 14 days.

"There are no cases registered against people who commit murder through fake encounters, but against protesters. Two kinds of justice to the ruling authorities and civilians?" he responded when the magistrate read out the charge-sheet against him.

When Vasu was arrested, he was granted bail. However, he was not ready to sign on papers as a protest against the state's 'unjustifiable attitude' in the case.