Driver turns gold carrier to support ailing mother, nabbed on maiden smuggling bid

A Malappuram native who was arrested during a gold smuggling bid at the Nedumbassery Airport here on Saturday told the Customs that he became a carrier to raise money for his ailing mother's treatment.

Nizamuddin, 34, was held with 1kg gold that has a market value of at least Rs 50 lakh. He had arrived at Nedumbassery from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia via Kuwait.

The Customs said the DRI had been tipped off about a potential smuggling bid. Nizamuddin appeared weary on arrival as he had never before tried to smuggle gold by hiding inside the rectum, said the Customs.

Four capsules comprising gold weighing 1,060 grams were seized from the accused.

Nizamuddin told the officers that he had been working as a driver in Jeddah for 13 years. He needed money as his mother frequently undergoes dialysis. A friend offered him Rs 25,000 and agreed to meet his travel expenses if he became a carrier, the Customs said.