PFI crackdown: NIA raids houses in Kannur, Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2023 11:48 AM IST Updated: August 13, 2023 11:57 AM IST
NIA launched a nationwide crackdown on PFI called 'Operation Octopus' on charges of terror funding and money laundering. Photo: IANS/File

Malappuram: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday launched searches at several houses in Malappuram and Kannur as part of the nationwide crackdown on the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). It is learnt that the houses of former PFI activists were raided.

In Kannur, the searches were conducted at three houses in Kodaparamba, Kannur City and Pallipram. The NIA team who reportedly launched the searches around 4.30 am on Sunday concluded it by 9.30 am.

Meanwhile, the officials from NIA raided four houses at Vengara, Tirur, Tanur and Rangattoor in Malappuram. It is learnt that simultaneous raids are in progress in these four houses.

On August 1, NIA attached Green Valley Academy in Manjeri after finding that the banned outfit Popular Front of India has been using the centre for providing arms and physical training to its members. NIA claimed that Green Valley Academy is one of the oldest and largest Arms and Physical training Centres of PFI in Kerala.

NIA launched a nationwide crackdown on PFI called 'Operation Octopus' on charges of terror funding and money laundering. On September 28, 2022, the central government declared PFI an unlawful association and temporarily banned it for five years under the UAPA Act.

