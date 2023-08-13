Thiruvananthapuram: With Onam festivities just days away, the Kerala state civil supplies department has taken action to ensure the supply of essential items to all Supplyco outlets across the state, the minister in charge stated in a presser.

The minister for food and civil supplies G R Anil has assured that all essential items including rice, black gram (kadala), chilly will be available in all Supplyco outlets by August 19.

Minister G R Anil claimed that cowpea, chilly and black gram are not available in whole sale market. Photo: Manorama

Addressing the media on Sunday, the minister claimed the supply of black gram, cowpea and chilli was disrupted as the distributors boycotted the tender due to shortage of these items in the wholesale market.

He said the department will supply sufficient stock of all products in evey outlet ahead of Onam.

The minister pointed out that the financial crisis will not affect the operation of Supplyco outlets.

Reportedly essential items like rice, sugar, chilli, black gram, cowpea (payar) and urad dal which are sold at a subsidised rate to ration cardholders are out of stock in most of the Supplyco stores.

The outlet managers claimed that officials informed them fresh stock of products is already dispatched and will be delivered within two days.

The government has been facing criticism over the non-availability of essential items in Supplyco stores. The opposition has been mounting pressure on the state government over the lapses in ensuring enough stock of the essential commodities in Suppyco stores.

A huge number of people especially ration cardholders are depending on these stores to purchase commodities at a subsidized rate.