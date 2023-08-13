Botched viral video bid leads to arrests of 5 Malappuram youths

Our Correspondent
Published: August 13, 2023 07:18 PM IST
In the video, created by adding dialogues from films, the scenes of a bomb exploding were inserted from some other footage by employing visual effects. Photo: Shutterstock/Tinnakorn jorruang

Melattur, Malappuram: Five youngsters, who made a video showing the bombing of a police station in an attempt to make it viral on social media, have been arrested.

Mohammed Riyaz (25), Mohammed Favaz (22), Mohammed Jasmine (19), Salim Jishadiyan (20) and Salmanul Faris (19) were nabbed by Melattur police for making a video that depicted the police station building of the area being destroyed in a bomb explosion.

In the video, created by adding dialogues from films, the scenes of a bomb exploding were inserted from some other footage by employing visual effects.
It was widely circulated on Instagram and YouTube. The police said the aim of the youngsters was to gain ‘likes’ on social media.

Melattur station inspector K R Ranjith arrested the youths, slapping charges including incitement of riots and defaming the police through the social media.

They were released on station bail later.

