Malayalam novelist, screenwriter Gafoor Arakkal dies at 54

Kozhikode: Novelist and screenwriter Gafoor Arakkal passed away just hours before the release of his latest novel 'The Koya' in Kozhikode on Thursday. He was 54.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer at the District Co-operative Hospital.

Gafoor wrote the screenplay for the Malayalam movie Lukka Chuppi starring Jayasurya, which was released in 2015.

He penned several novels, anthologies and fiction for children.

'Amoeba Ira Pidikkunnath Engane' and 'Nidra Nashtappetta Suryan' were his anthologies while 'Nakshatra Janmam' and 'Matsyagandikalude Dweep' were his best-known works written for children.

The novels written by Gafoor were 'Horthusukalude Chomi, 'Oru Bhoothathinte Bhavi Jeevidham, 'Ara Piri Loose Aaya Kattadi Yanthram' and 'Rathrincharanaya Branch Secretary'.

He served as a state council member of the Purokamana Kala Sahitya Sangam.

Gafoor hailed from Petta, Feroke and graduated from Farook College. He had been residing at Pootheri Valapp, Chelari in the Malappuram district for the past few years.

Gafoor leaves his wife Asha P Krishnan(teacher, Petta GMLP School) and children Ritwik Lal and Abhirami.