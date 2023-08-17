KSEB fells banana trees: Kerala govt pays farmer Rs 3.5 lakh compensation

Kochi: Providing some relief to the farmer whose banana trees were felled by KSEB officials claiming they were grazing a 220 KV transmission line passing from Idukki to Kothamangalam, the state government has paid him a compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh to make up for the loss incurred.

Antony John MLA handed over the amount to the farmer K Thomas.

It was on August 4 that the apparent high-handedness of on-field KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) personnel saw Thomas losing over 400 of his banana trees that had been planted on his farm in Elangavam, Varappetty, which is situated near the Kandampara Lift Irrigation Project, targetting the Onam market.

Thomas alleged that he did not get any warning or notice from the KSEB and incurred a loss of Rs 4 lakh.

The news of the incident caused an uproar from various quarters, which later forced the ministers of electricity and agriculture to hold a meeting and decide to compensate the farmer.

KSEB personnel from the Line Maintenance Sub-Division Office (LMS) at Moolamattom defended their action claiming that the banana trees had grown tall and came into contact with the power line and had caught fire. This had caused disruptions in the power supply, the officials said.

However, Thomas said crops were cultivated at the same place under the tower line last year too and that it was harvested without any trouble then.

The Human Rights Commission registered a case suo motu. Though the inquiry report justified the actions of the KSEB personnel, it was decided to provide financial assistance to Thomas considering the fact that his harvest was destroyed without notifying him and the subsequent loss he incurred.

The decision was taken based on the report filed by a KSEB official, who visited the farm.

As per norms, short-term crops including plantain can be cultivated under 220 KV lines. Permission is also granted even to build a house under a tower line by ensuring a stipulated distance from the line.

The rule only stipulates trees that grow tall must not be cultivated under the line.