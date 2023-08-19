Mission Amrit Sarovar: Kerala among 8 states lagging behind in meeting target

New Delhi: Kerala is among the eight states lagging behind in meeting the objectives set under Mission Amrit Sarovar, even as the national target has been achieved, the Union Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement on Saturday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022, Mission Amrit Sarovar aims to rejuvenate at least 75 water bodies in every district.

Besides Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan are the states that couldn't succeed in meeting the objectives of the campaign.

The target was to build 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15. In May, the ministry announced that the national target was achieved ahead of schedule with the completion of 50,071 Amrit Sarovars.

"States have taken efforts to achieve the district-level target of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district of the states with the exception in case of West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, where some districts are yet to achieve the target," it said.

According to the latest ministry data, of the 1,12,277 (1.12 lakh) Amrit Sarovars identified, work has started on 81,425. A total of 66,278 Amrit Sarovars have been constructed or rejuvenated.

The mission involves eight central ministries -- rural development; panchayati raj; forest, environment and climate change; railways and road transport and highways -- and departments, including land resources, drinking water and sanitation and water resources.

The mission works through the states and districts by refocusing on various schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Fifteenth Finance Commission Grants and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana sub-schemes such as Watershed Development Component and Har Khet Ko Pani and the states' own schemes.

It also encourages the mobilisation of citizen and non-government resources for supplementing these efforts.

