Officials give fake info on Arikomban's status, alleges animal lovers forum

Thiruvananthapuram: Months after the translocation of wild tusker Arikomban from Idukki's Chinnakanal, a group of people led by 'Arikomban Kootayma Keralam' and United Forum for Animals launched the Save Arikomaban movement seeking action to bring back the elephant to Chinnakanal.

Snake catcher Vava Suresh who is also a member of the group alleged that the government is releasing old photos of Arikomban to claim that the tusker is healthy in the Tamil Nadu forest.

“ The forest department has released old videos of Arikomban to claim that the tusker is healthy in Tamil Nadu forest. Action should be taken to protect the elephant,” said Vava Suresh.

The association demanded authentic updates on Arikomban's status.

On the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi on Sunday, the association started a signature collection to seek support for the movement. The group members also offered prayers at Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple for the well-being of Arikomban.

Arikomban's capture from Chinnakanal on April 29 caught national attention. The tusker had terrorised the region with frequent raids in human settlements. The elephant had reportedly killed humans.

The tusker was named Arikomban after its penchant for rice, which is a portmanteau of two Malayalam words, ari (rice) and komban (tusker). Initially, the Kerala forest department translocated Arikomban to the Periyar tiger reserve but it found its way to settlements in Tamil Nadu's Cumbum.

Later, the TN government launched a second translocation mission on June 5.

According to the latest reports, Arikomban is still in the Upper Kodayar forest area of ​​Tirunelveli's Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR). Kodayar forest area is in Agasthyarkoodam on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Tamil Nadu forest department released the elephant in the area in the first week of June after it was caught near Pachanampatti in Theni.

The elephant's route is being tracked at the Periyar Tiger Sanctuary through a radio collar signal. Kerala forest department also receives information about elephant movement through Kanyakumari DFO.