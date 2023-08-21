Sexual assault of pregnant woman: DYFI leader arrested in Pathanamthitta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 05:09 PM IST
Syam Kumar. Photo: Manorama

Pathanamthitta: Pulikeezhu police on Monday arrested a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader for molesting a 19-year-old pregnant woman. The accused Shyam Kumar (29) is the president of the DYFI Vaikkathillam unit.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste, Shyam barged into her house on Sunday around 3 am and sexually assaulted her. In her statement to the police, she confirmed that the accused intruded into the house taking advantage of her husband's absence.

Shyam went absconding after the woman lodged a complaint against him. Police took him into custody on Monday morning, said Circle Inspector E Ajeeb.

