Ganapati safety warning for labourers at crusher sparks row in Kozhikode

Our Correspondent
Published: August 23, 2023 02:31 PM IST
The Hindu Aikya Vedi's area wing claimed the poster was in poor taste and an insult to the deity. Photo: Special Arrangements

Kozhikode: A 'safety warning sign for labourers' at a crusher facility with Hindu deity Ganapati's image has sparked a row.

Selva Crusher in Adam Padi, near Nellikkaparamba, Kozhikode district, placed a poster-like notice on its office wall that depicted an image of the elephant god.

The notice reportedly said: 'please do wear a helmet, nobody can get replace(d) head like me'. The warning sign was intended, a source said, for the labourers at the facility alerting them to wear helmets during the oft-strenuous and dangerous work.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Hindu Aikya Vedi's area wing staged a march 'in protest' and lodged a complaint at the jurisdictional police station as soon as the news emerged. 

The outfit claimed the poster was in poor taste and an insult to the deity Ganapati.

Police stopped the march, which started from Nellikkaparambu, on its way to the crusher in Adam Padi. "If the police do not conduct a proper enquiry into the issue, the agitation will be intensified," said advocate K V Rajeesh, district secretary of the outfit. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout