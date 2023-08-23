Wayanad tribal youth death; SHRC orders probe

Wayanad: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) ordered the district Police chief Padam Singh to investigate the death of a tribal youth Santhosh from Koythupara Kattunaikka tribal settlement. Santhosh was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Coorg in Karnataka, recently.

The youth worked as a daily labourer at a ginger farm inf Coorg. On July 17, Santhosh's family was informed by a co-worker that Santhosh had drowned. The family alleged that his death was a murder as Santhosh was an expert swimmer. According to human rights activists, his family was also under pressure from the co-worker not to approach police.

The panel Suo Motto considered the case amid widespread media reports on missing tribal youths from Wayanad who works in Coorg . The panel has ordered the police to submit a report within three weeks. SHRC will consider the case again in its next session scheduled to be held at Pazhassi Hall, Mananthavady on September 26.