Wayanad in mourning awaits final farewell for 9 departed women of 'jeep' mishap

Wayanad: The sleepy village of Makkimala, a remote hamlet on the lap of Wayanad's hills, is wailing for its nine daughters killed in the 'jeep' accident at Kannothmala, near Thalappuzha, on Friday.

The village would bid the final farewell to all the departed women on Saturday afternoon.

The families of the dead and kin were very close to each other as they had lived together, worked together, and fought all odds of life in unison, said Suresh Thalappuzha of Makkimala.

According to Suresh, elaborate arrangements are in place at the Government LP School, Makkimala where the public can bid adieu to the dead.

The bodies would be brought to the school by noon where the public can pay homage to the dead for an hour or so. Later the bodies would be handed over to the relatives, he said.

Except for Rani (57), wife of Thankaraj, who hails from Varayal, about 6 km away from Thalappuzha, the last rites of all others would be held at Makkimala itself.

“Four persons would be laid to rest at the public burial ground while two others would be laid to rest at the ancestral home premises. The bodies of two women would be cremated,” he said.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi, Minister for Forest and Wildlife A K Saseendran is coordinating the preparations for the speedy release of bodies after conducting postmortem, the burial of the dead, quick disbursal of emergency financial aid to the families of the dead alongside arrangements for the procession carrying the bodies to the village.

District police chief Padam Singh, district collector Dr Renu Raj, and Mananthavadi MLA O R Kelu among others are at the hospital.