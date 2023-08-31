Only 4 out of 24 projects completed in NH 66 expansion work

Thiruvananthapuram: Only four out of 24 projects which are part of the National Highway 66 development programme have been completed in the state.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had begun work on 24 projects under various reaches on the highway that links Talapady in Kasaragod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram. Of these projects, only the Edappally-Vyttila-Aroor section (16.75 km), Kazhakuttam-Mukkola bypass (24.998 km), Mukkola-Karode bypass (16.202 km), and the elevated four-lane highway from the Kazhakuttam Junction to Technopark Junction (2.721 km) have been completed and opened to traffic.

In two of the remaining projects, the work has been completed by over 90%, while it is over 80% in one project, with the work in all the rest of the reaches remaining below 50%. In the majority of the projects that were intended to be completely opened to traffic in 2026, the construction has reached only below 20%.

Lack of sand and stones cited

The National Highways Authority of India says that the delay in the work is caused by a shortage in the availability of sand and stones. The Union Minister for Surface Transport, Nitin Gadkari, was requested to permit the mining of the necessary sand and stones from lands belonging to the state government. Following this, the NHAI wrote a letter to the state government putting forward this demand. But the file is still under consideration by the Revenue Department.

NH 66 development works and their progress

The projects, the respective amount allocated for the project, the amount spent (in crores of rupees), and the percentage of work completed are listed below: