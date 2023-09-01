Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, yellow alert in Idukki tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 05:01 PM IST
Representational Image. File Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness light to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm in the next five days under the influnce of a cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal. India Meterological Department predicted that a new cyclonic circulation will form over North Western parts of Bay of Bengal by September 3 and it will intensifiy into a low-pressure area within 48 hours.

IMD has sounded a yellow alert in several districts of Kerala from September 1 to 5. A yellow alert has been sounded in Idukki on September 2.

Yellow alert in districts at a glance
September 1 - Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki
September 2- Idukki
September 3 - Thiruvananthapuram
September 4 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki
September 5 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

As per the alert issued at 4 pm, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are likely to recieve heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds within next three hours.

No warning for fishermen

Fishermen are allowed to venture into the sea off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded deficient rainfall this monsoon. The state used to witness heavy rainfall in the month of July and August. But compared to previous years, mercury levels have gone up in the state during July-August.

