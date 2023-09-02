Aranmula (Pathanamthitta): Three palliyodams (large snake boats) capsized during the Uthrattathi boat race here on Saturday.



As per initial reports, one of the oarsmen suffered a head injury in the accident. He was rushed to the nearby hospital. Majority of the oarsmen managed to swim to safety. Four others who reportedly went missing were rescued.

Efforts are on to lift the three boats-Muthavazhi,Vanmazhi and Malakkara from the river. Further details are awaited.

The annual water carnival, which marks the anniversary of the idol installation at the Sree Parthasarathy temple, is regarded as one of the oldest events of its kind in the state.