Public campaigning to end in Puthuppally at 6pm today

Kottayam: The high-voltage election campaign in Puthuppally will come to an end at 6pm on Sunday, 48 hours before the voting day of September 5.

Electioneering is expected to reach a feverish pitch on Sunday as all political parties in the fray- the Indian National Congress(INC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- converge at Pampady in the evening with roadshows.

The silence period or pre-election silence which involves the suspension of all campaign-related or election-related activity will be observed on Monday. According to Sections 126, 126A and 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RP Act), all election-related activities, which are activities intended or likely to influence or affect the results of an election like holding public meetings, giving speeches, etc. are prohibited during the silence period.

The Puthuppally bye-election will be held from 7am to 6pm on Tuesday, September 5. The counting of votes will happen on September 8. A holiday has been declared for the Puthuppally constituency on the voting day. Private firms must grant paid leave to its employees on Tuesday to cast their votes.

Seven candidates, including three independents are competing in the Puthuppally bye-election which was necessitated following the demise of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy.



While the late leader's son Chandy Oommen is fielded as the UDF candidate, three-time CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas and Lijin Lal will represent the LDF and BJP respectively.