Body of unidentified youth found in septic tank in Thrissur

Thrissur: The body of an unidentified youth was found in the septic tank of a house in Companippadi near Anjoor in Thrissur.

According to Kunnamkulam police, a complaint was received that a young man named Pratheesh, who lived in the area, had been missing for a few days.

"An unidentified body was found during the investigation. We are looking to ascertain whether it's the missing individual," said Kunnamkulam police.

The body was found by people in the area who had launched a search for the missing youth.

According to police, Sivaraman, owner of the property from where the body was found, died by suicide the other day.

A team led by the Kunnamkulam Circle Inspector has reached the spot and started efforts to retrieve the body.