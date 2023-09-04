Youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor girls in Wayanad

Wayanad:Kalpetta police arrested a youth for sexually assaulting a minor from a resort here on Monday. The youth is Punathil Veettil Murshid Muhammed (24) a private bus driver from Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode. He has been booked under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Police zeroed in on the accused based on a complaint filed by parents of a vicitim, a girl student from Malappuram, at Vazhakkad police station.

Murshid Muhammed. Photo: Special Arrangement

According to the police, Murshid used to make friends with minor girls travelling in his bus. He would then and take them to resorts in Wayanad and sexually assault them. He also used to threaten the girls against revealing the incident, police said. To avoid any suspicion, he took the victims to the resorts in the morning and returned by evening.

The police tracked Murshid using his mobile phone location and he was arrested from a resort. Police said he was in the resort with another minor girl.