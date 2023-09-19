60-year-old POCSO case accused sentenced to 40-year RI

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2023 08:46 PM IST
Thodan Veettil Moithutti. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wayanad: The District Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 in a POCSO case. Judge V Anas passed the order.

The accused Thodan Veettil Moithutti of Thengumunda, Padinjarethara, subjected the survivor to continuous sexual abuse for years.

He also threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she opened up about the abuse to anyone.

RELATED ARTICLES

Padinjarethara police registered a case under POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) in 2020. Sub-Inspector P Shameer was the investigation officer, who also submitted the charge sheet in the case.

In the same year, two other similar cases were registered against the accused in the same police station.

Adv T G Mohandas appeared for the prosecution.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout