60-year-old POCSO case accused sentenced to 40-year RI

Wayanad: The District Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 in a POCSO case. Judge V Anas passed the order.

The accused Thodan Veettil Moithutti of Thengumunda, Padinjarethara, subjected the survivor to continuous sexual abuse for years.

He also threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she opened up about the abuse to anyone.

Padinjarethara police registered a case under POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) in 2020. Sub-Inspector P Shameer was the investigation officer, who also submitted the charge sheet in the case.

In the same year, two other similar cases were registered against the accused in the same police station.

Adv T G Mohandas appeared for the prosecution.