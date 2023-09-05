Heavy rain may continue in Kerala till weekend; Orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been witnessing an unusual southwest monsoon season this year with sparse rains in the last three months.

The belated heavy rains that lashed several parts of the state in the last few days may continue till this weekend even as the northeast monsoon may set in the northern districts soon.

Various places in the state may experience heavy rain, accompanied by lightning, till September 10 as the cyclonic winds in the northeast Bay of Bengal are likely to turn into a depression, predicted the India Meteorological Department.

The central and southern districts of the State may receive more rain during these days.

The northeast monsoon may strengthen in the northern districts by the end of this week or the beginning of the next.

Orange alert for two districts

An orange alert has been sounded for today (September 5) in the districts of Idukki and Pathanamthitta, while a yellow alert has been declared for the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur.

The yellow alert is in place for Idukki and Ernakulam districts for tomorrow (September 6).

Meteorologists have predicted extremely heavy rainfall at many places in Central Kerala on September 8, 9, and 10. As the depression strengthens and approaches the coast, monsoon gales may gust the Kerala coast.

However, as of now, there are no restrictions on sailing out for fishing activities from the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

Plentiful rain on Monday

The state received above-average rainfall on Monday too. Heavier rain was experienced in the hilly areas of Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. Alappuzha district too received moderate rain.

According to the IMD data, Konni in Pathanamthitta received the highest amount of rain (150 mm). Mankombu in Alappuzha and Kunnamthanam in Pathanamthitta (130 mm each); Kurudamannil (120 mm), Thiruvalla (110 mm), and Mavelikara and Peerumade (100 mm each) received moderate amounts of rain.

Excess rainfall in first four days of September

Kerala received 31 per cent more rain than the average in the first four days of September, with the precipitation measuring 51 mm in place of the usual 38.9 mm. The state received a cumulative amount of 60 mm of rain in August.

Pathanamthitta district received the highest amount of precipitation in the state with the rain gauge recording 189 mm. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts received more rain than the average for the month till September 4.