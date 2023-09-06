Paralysed man from Kerala set to embark on world quest to improve lives of disabled people

Kozhikode: Six continents, 84 countries, 80,000 kilometres within 400 days, 46-year-old Prajith Jayapal is on a quest, not to explore the unexplored but to understand the latest advancements for individuals with disabilities.

Prajith, paralysed from the neck below after an accident in 2011 at Kozhikode bypass, has dedicated his life to inspiring people with disabilities; finding modern technologies to support them and raising awareness in society about inclusiveness.

Prajith plans to set out on his quest, named Drive for Disabled (D4D), on April 1, 2024, from Thiruvananthapuram to be flagged off by the Kerala Governor. Photo: Special Arrangement

"This is not a world tour. I want to observe and document how different countries are making it easy for people with disabilities. I want to introduce them to India. More than that, I want to prove that there is nothing impossible," Prajith said.

Prajith plans to set out on his quest, named Drive for Disabled (D4D), on April 1, 2024, from Thiruvananthapuram to be flagged off by the Kerala Governor. People with disabilities would also organise a parade in Thiruvananthapuram on the day. Prajith is also trying to organise similar cultural parades in the countries he visits. "Germany has almost confirmed," said Prajith.

He will be the first disabled person from the state to try such a cross-world trip driving by himself. Prajith's first trip was to Delhi in 2018. He drove a car and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He later embarked on a trip to the US PM's advice.

Prajith's trip is a prelude to the International Ability Expo, to be conducted by his Divyang Foundation in 2024 or 2025. Photo: Special Arrangement

Prajith's trip is a prelude to the International Ability Expo, to be conducted by his Divyang Foundation in 2024 or 2025. During the trip, he said he would collect details about new courses, scholarships, and residential courses for disabled persons in foreign universities. He would meet researchers and scholars and catalogue technical inventions for disabled people including robotics and artificial intelligence.

Exploring overseas job opportunities for disabled persons is one of the main items on his agenda. He intends to invite these experts to the Ability Expo to be held in Delhi.

In each of the 84 countries, Prajith will meet its leaders and organizations for the disabled. Photo: Special Arrangement

He will be travelling in a four-wheeler with a caretaker. Interested people can volunteer to join Prajith in his destination countries. The Calicut Beach chapter of the Rotary Club coordinates the trip and programmes while the JCI Feroke Metro organises his meetings and accommodations.

In each of the 84 countries, Prajith will meet its leaders and organizations for the disabled. He also plans to meet the director general of the World Health Organization, King Charles and PM Rishi Sunak in the UK, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President of Poland and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and so on. He will also meet the Indian Ambassadors of each country. "Muslim Youth League Kerala president Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal has also offered all support," said Prajith, who runs a career guidance centre called 'Maargaa' for people with disabilities.

Sponsorships opportunities

Prajith and his team are in search of sponsors for the trip. The total cost expected for the project is Rs 1.5 crore. "Sponsors can transfer funds to the Divyang Foundation Trust," he said while pointing out that the state government could be more supportive of a project like D4D. "I had approached the government but I am yet to get a reply. We need to change our approach towards the disabled people," he added.