Kerala might consider the Gaya rubber dam project for Pamba river: Bihar minister

The Kerala government is considering implementing the rubber dam project from Bihar to maintain sufficient water levels in the Pamba river, says Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The river is known for water sports, especially boat racing every year in Kerala, but as the water level is not maintained all year old, the organizers are hard-pressed.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, the water resource development minister of Bihar claimed that Bihar has shown a new path to the country in water management.

In his post on X, Jha said: “We are highly pleased after learning that the Kerala government is considering the rubber dam model of Gaya which was built on Falgu river near historic and religiously important Vishnupad temple.”

The Vishnupad temple is located on the bank of the Falgu river in the Gaya district. This is the place where people from across the world come here for the 'Pind Daan'. As the water level of the Falgu river is uneven and faces scarcity of water, the Bihar government has built a rubber dam to provide water throughout the year for pilgrims to perform rituals.

The dam was inaugurated in September last year by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is India’s longest rubber dam.

(with IANS inputs)