Mid-day meal crisis: Teachers’ organizations up in arms against govt in Kerala

Wayanad: The severe fund crunch which has been taking a toll on the midday meals distribution scheme at public schools has forced teachers’ organizations across political parties to launch an agitation against the government.

Teachers' associations are all set to launch series of agitations against the state government in the upcoming days.

The head teachers of schools in Kerala are yet to receive Rs 130 crore that they have spent on running the noon-meal scheme for students for the past three months. Of this arrears, Rs 80 crore is the Centre’s share, while the State has to pay Rs 50 crore. The teachers’ organizations allege that though 60 percent of the cost of the 'noon meal scheme' was borne by the union government, it is also pending as the state government failed to furnish the details of total number of students benefiting from the scheme to the central government, in time.

Schools are forced to either stop the midday meals scheme or pressurize the state government to disburse the pending arrears.

Arrears, revised rates and additional funds

The prominent teachers’ organizations to launch protests include Congress-affiliated Kerala Primary School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA), CPM-affiliated Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), the pro-UDF United Teachers and Employees Federation (UTEF), All Kerala School Teachers Union (AKSTU) and the trade union of head masters, the Kerala Government Primary School Headmasters’ Association (KGPSHA).

The major demand raised by the organizations include disbursal of the three months’ pending arrears for midday meals, revision of 8-year old rate fixed for the scheme in tune with changing cost of ingredients, and additional funds for the ‘nutritious food scheme' of the state government which includes milk (300 ml) and egg (1) once a week. There is a demand for meeting transport and cooking gas costs as well.

According to KPSTA state secretary Gireesh Kumar, all the schools are facing acute crisis due to the lackadaisical attitude of the state government in resolving the issue. “Almost all head teachers, are in deep financial crisis due to the pending arrears,” he said.

Officials check quality of mid-day meal scheme at a school in Azheekode. File Photo: Manorama

“The state government is not even considering a revision of the current rates for meals which was fixed in 2016 when the prices of inputs were much lower than the present. The current rate is Rs 8 per meal up to 150 students, Rs 7 per meal from 151 to 500 students and Rs 6 per meal from 500 students and above”, he added.

According to Kerala Government Primary School Headmasters' Association (KGPSHA) state president Yeldho KV, the inclusion of milk and egg in the mid-day meal scheme has made it increasingly difficult to stay within budget.

“Every student is allotted Rs 40 per week. Each week a student is given 300 ml of milk (Rs 16.80) and one egg (Rs 6) which alone costs Rs 22.80 per week. This leaves us with Rs 17.20 per child for the rest of the week. Though the rice is free, how does the government expect the head-teacher to manage things smoothly with this amount,” Yeldho said.

Protests

The KPSTA will launch a three-day agitation in front of the state secretariat on September 13 and carry out a one-day protest march to the education minister's office on September 16. In addition, the United Teachers and Employees’ Federation, an umbrella organization of pro-UDF teachers’ organizations would organize a combined agitation in front of the state secretariat on September 12.

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association, a pro-CPM teachers’ union has decided to organize an agitation over the ‘midday meal crisis’ on September 15.

Mid-day meal scheme in Tamil Nadu. Representational image: AFP

Court directions to no avail

Though the teachers’ organizations have already sought a legal remedy through the High Court, the state government is not at all respecting the court's directions, say leaders of teachers organizations. KGPSHA state president Yeldho KV told Onmanorama that the organization had approached the High Court demanding its urgent intervention to free the head-teachers from the midday meals scheme. “The head-teachers are unable to execute the duties connected to the scheme due to the neglect of the state government in resolving the existing anomalies”, he said.