Prisoner escapes from Viyyur Central jail in broad daylight

Published: September 09, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Govindaraj. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: A prisoner convicted in a robbery case escaped from the Central Prison in Viyyur, Thrissur on Friday.

Viyyur Police said the prisoner, Govindaraj of Pollachi in Tamil Nadu, escaped while gardening on the premises of the jail around 9 am.

“Along with other inmates, Govindaraj, put in the correction home, was taken for gardening on Friday morning to a compound outside the central jail. He somehow managed to evade the attention of jail authorities and fled the area. He had changed his prisoner uniform and wore the dress of jail trainees before fleeing from the spot,” said an officer with Viyyur police station.

