Summer rain likely in Kerala till May 14; Yellow alert sounded in several districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to get a respite from the scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places across the state till May 14. As per the alert, rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 50 km per hour is likely to lash all districts.



The IMD sounded a yellow alert in Wayanad on Friday as rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours is expected in the district.

As per the latest forecast, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will receive light to moderate rainfall by 5.30 pm on Friday.

Yellow alert in districts

May 10 – Wayanad

May 11 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki

May 12- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki

May 13 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has alerted the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. The public are advised to stay indoors and avoid using telephone and electric devices.

High temperature warning in 8 districts

The IMD has sounded a high temperature warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Friday. The warning is sounded as the maximum temperature in these districts is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius.