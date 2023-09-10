No conspiracy, says Saranya Manoj; claims complainant did not level sexual assault charges in her letter

Thiruvananthapuram: Saranya Manoj, who came under fire over alleged involvement in the conspiracy to frame former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case related to solar scam, has denied the charges against him.



He claimed that the complainant's letter had no reference to the sexual assault allegation against Oommen Chandy. He said he doesn't know whether the sexual assault allegation against the late senior Congress leader was inserted into the letter.

He added that the letter was handed over to many people including the complainant and a media person later.

“Kerala Congress (B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai collected the letter from the woman with the intention of protecting the UDF government. K B Ganesh Kumar's helper Pradeep Kottathala visited the woman in jail and collected the letter as directed by Balakrishna Pillai. Ganesh Kumar has no involvement in collecting the letter,” said Saranya Manoj.

He stated that he is clueless about the alleged conspiracy charges against him and Ganesh Kumar.

Saranya Manoj claimed that neither he nor Ganesh had given a statement against Chandy.