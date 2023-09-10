Kozhikode police inspector and gang allegedly assault a family, including four children

Kozhikode: Eight persons, including four children and three women, were allegedly assaulted by a Police Sub Inspector and three other men in Kozhikode.

Afna Abdul Nafi, whose family underwent the ordeal at Kakkur past midnight on Sunday, said her two-and-half-year-old child was also injured after it fell in the assault.

The family has filed a complaint with the Kakkur Police, which has registered a case against the SI VK Vinod Kumar and the gang. Afna, who is a psychologist, said the men were in an inebriated state.

Afna was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with injuries while her husband Nafi, their two children, her sister-in-law, Shamshadha, her two children and a female relative, were also allegedly injured.

Altercation on road

According to Afna, they were travelling toward the Kolathur side from their house at Atholi after midnight. Her husband Nafi was driving. On a narrow road at Cheekkilode, they were involved in an altercation with two men in a vehicle that came from the opposite direction.

Kerala Police. Representational image.

Afna has alleged that the men verbally abused the family after being told to dim their vehicle's headlights. According to Afna, the men said they'd call the police and after some time two men reached the spot. One of them introduced himself as the sub-inspector of Nadakkavu.

“They attacked us for half an hour. One man bit on my right hand and I was also kicked in my belly. I felt dizzy for a while and sat down,” Afna told Onmanorama.

“All of us were attacked, including my kids. My husband has injuries on his face and head. My two-and-a-half-year-old son, who was with my sister-in-law fell when a man hit her,” she said.

Afna has claimed that the men were drunk. “I heard there was a marriage party at the house of one of the men. They all seemed like relatives.”