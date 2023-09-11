CWC rejig: Chennithala says felt devastated, clears the air declaring loyalty to Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala opened up about his disappointment over the Congress Working Committee reorganisation. Addressing the media here on Monday, he revealed that he was in deep mental stress when Congress leadership named him as a permanent invitee in CWC.

It was rumoured that Chennithala is not pleased with the inclusion of Shashi Tharoor as a full member in CWC following the demise of Oommen Chandy.

The Congress leader had reserved his response on CWC reorganisation until Puthuppally bypoll. Two days after the announcement of the poll results, Chennithala confirmed that he was not happy with the party's decision.



However, he asserted that he would continue to back the party's decisions and vowed that he wouldn't take any stance that would jolt the party.

“Congress leadership knows that I have fulfilled each responsibility efficiently. I'm not serving in any top post in the party for the last two years. I emerged as a top leader in Kerala after serving the party for years from the position of an ordinary activist. I would like to thank the party for naming me as a permanent invitee in CWC. I was upset over the CWC reorganisation, but I'm not a person who outcry against the party to gain a position. Being loyal to the party, I will continue to follow the party's decision,” he declared.

Though he confirmed his disappointment over the party's decision, his response declaring support for the party has cleared the air now.

It was on August 20, the All India National Congress Committee announced the list of new CWC members including Shashi Tharoor as a regular member. Tharoor replaced Oommen Chandy in CWC. A K Antony, K C Venugopal and Oomen Chandy represented Kerala in CWC.