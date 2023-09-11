Solar sexual assault case: Complainant took money for handing over letter containing 'allegations'

Thiruvananthapuram: In another development in the sexual assault case related to the Solar scam, the CBI report revealed that the complainant woman had handed over her letter carrying allegations against top politicians to mediator Nanadakumar after receiving a payment. The report also cited that someone had tampered with the 21-page original letter multiple times.



Vinu Kumar, a person loyal to the complainant had given a statement to CBI confirming this fact. Manorama News has obtained the CBI report regarding the same.

As per the report, Nandakumar had given a 19-page letter to CBI and a 25-page letter to a TV channel. With this, it is confirmed that more pages were added to the letter with the intention of tampering with the evidence.

The new revelation came into light a day after the findings of the CBI on the alleged conspiracy to frame Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case triggered a controversy.

The CBI report which has given a clean chit to Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case carried these details.