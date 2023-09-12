Attacks on health workers: Amendment bill for stern action passed unanimously

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed an amendment bill providing for stern action in cases of attacks on hospitals and all categories of health workers, ranging from doctors to cleaners, working there.

The assembly unanimously passed the Kerala Health Care Service Workers and Healthcare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Destruction of Property) Amendment Bill introduced by Minister Veena George. This will come into force once the rules of the bill are framed.

Now the definition of health workers includes all the categories like doctors, nurses, office employees, security staff, and medical and nursing students.

The law was introduced during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government in 2012. The government has now decided to amend the Act with strict conditions following the brutal stabbing death of Dr Vandana Das at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

The ordinance was introduced as a bill. The provision in the bill, which provides for imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of Rs 10,000 for uttering any words intended to defame or degrade health workers, has been dropped to avoid misuse of any kind.

UDF members A P Anil Kumar, P K Basheer, and K K Rema had made this a dissent note in the subject committee. The provision was dropped after the minister accepted their opinion that there would be attempts to implicate patients, bystanders, and public servants who deal with the health sector over trivial matters.

Provisions of the Bill