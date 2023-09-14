Nipah in Kozhikode: Health Dept adopts precautionary measures in north Kerala districts

Malappuram/Wayanad: Following the reporting of Nipah Virus cases in Kozhikode, health authorities have called for vigil in other north Kerala districts.

In the neighbouring districts of Wayanad and Malappuram, school students have been urged to wear face masks. On Thursday, the Kozhikode district administration made masks mandatory throughout the district.

In Malappuram, which was also affected by Nipah when the virus was first detected in the state in 2018, the district administration has directed educational institutions to grant leaves for students with symptoms of fever.

In Malappuram

Malappuram District Collector VR Premkumar has directed hospitals to restrict visitors. A high-level meeting was held to evaluate the situation in the district, as patients usually depend on private hospitals in neighbouring Kozhikode.

So far, all three active cases and two fatalities have been reported in Kozhikode. However, the Malappuram district authorities have said adequate arrangements have been made at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

According to reports, a woman with symptoms similar to Nipah has been kept in isolation at the Manjeri hospital.

In Wayanad

Besides school students, people visiting public places and tourist destinations in Wayanad have also been urged to wear masks by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

An awareness campaign will be launched in such places to promote wearing masks, a communique from the district collector said.

Entry of tourists to the Pazhassi Park at Mananthavady, which is a habitat of bats, has been banned till further notice.

Institutions have been urged to not accommodate employees from containment zones in Kozhikode in the coming days. The employees should remain wherever they are, the press release said. In the case of students, the heads of educational institutions should ensure that they receive online classes during the period.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Vellamunda and Thondarnad panchayats that border Kozhikode, have been urged to maintain high vigil. The health department personnel are instructed to provide awareness to people entering the district. Special arrangements have been ensured at the Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

In Thrissur and Palakkad

The district administrations of Palakkad and Thrissur decided to take necessary precautions. Palakkad District Collector S Chithra said so far there is no concern of Nipah in the district. But the public should remain vigilant, the collector said.

Dr KP Reetha, Palakkad DMO, has urged the public to restrict travel to Nipah-confirmed areas and containment zones in Kozhikode. Those with symptoms who have traveled to these areas should provide travel information to their doctor first, she said. “Fruits from the backyard should be eaten only after washing and peeling.”

Meanwhile, the Thrissur Government Medical College has appointed Dr KR Rajesh, assistant professor of Infectious Diseases, as the Nodal Officer.