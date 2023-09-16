Thrissur: CPM leaders including former minister A C Moideen have landed in a tough spot after they came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to the controversial Karuvannur co-operative bank scam.

As per the latest reports, phone call details of Satheeh Kumar, a key accused in the case turned into crucial evidence against the CPM leaders.



The ED had collected the last six months’ call record of Satheesh even before his arrest in the case.

As per reports, phone conversations had references to the funds transferred from abroad. It is hinted that ED obtained strong evidence from the call records to prove the relationship of the accused with CPM leaders like former minister A C Moideen, councillors, Davis Kada and P R Aravindakshan.

Meanwhile, ED has already found that Satheesh managed to bring foreign funds worth crores to the bank through his two firms based in Bahrain.

As Satheesh has been running a supermarket and a spare parts shop in Bahrain, the ED has started hectic investigations into the real sources of the funding.

The ED is believed to have got vital information from the audio clips sent as voice messages and chats through social media platforms.

According to ED officials, the key accused utilized at least 20 people, including bank employees and middlemen, for money laundering. All these persons have been identified and the agency has started quizzing them one by one. At first, most of them denied the allegations and argued that they did not have any role in the money laundering case. But the agency silenced them with the voice clips recovered from the phone of Satheesh Kumar.