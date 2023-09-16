'Mallu Traveler' refutes sexual assault charges; says Saudi woman asked for financial help

Kochi: Vlogger Shakir Subhan who is popular as Mallu Traveler has termed the sexual assault allegations against him as fake hours after Ernakulam Central police registered a case against him over a Saudi woman's complaint. Responding to the allegations, he claimed that the woman and her partner visited him at a hotel and requested financial support. He has responded to the case in a video posted on his social media pages.



In the video, Shakir stated that the woman contacted him through Instagram introducing herself as his fan.

“ I had met the woman for the first time at Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi. She was accompanied by her partner who is a Keralite. Her partner used to text me. But I never contacted the woman after the meeting. Once, the couple visited me at my residence. When I was attending a social media influencers' event in Kochi, they contacted me seeking time for a catch-up. But I declined their request as I was busy. But the couple reached my room and sought financial aid. They claimed that they were completely broke. The woman complained that her partner was jobless. During a private conversation, she sought my help to find a job and return to Saudi Arabia. I had contacted my friend and forwarded her CV to him,” said the vlogger in the video.

Shakir added that the woman had opened up about her plans to end her relationship with her partner during a one-minute-long private talk with him. Terming the complaint fake, he raised suspicion that the couple was plotting a honey trap against him. He declared that he will prove the charges against him as fake after returning to Kerala from London.

The case was registered against Shakir Subhan over the alleged incident that took place on September 13 at a hotel in Kochi. According to the complainant, the accused allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the foreign national. A case under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Subhan, who has over 2.71 million followers on YouTube.