Minister Antony Raju rubbishes rumours on cabinet reshuffle; says LDF yet to hold discussion

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju has rubbished reports on the alleged rift in LDF over the cabinet reshuffle. He asserted that no discussion on cabinet reshuffle was held in the front.

Condemning the allegations, he said anti-LDF forces were behind the reports. “Discussion on cabinet reshuffle is irrelevant now. I don't think LDF will not consider the matter as a subject for discussion even in the next meeting. The front may discuss on cabinet reshuffle after two months. Media fabricated the current reports on the cabinet reshuffle,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Reacting to reports on his replacement from the ministerial post, he said that if the LDF had put a condition of sharing ministerial posts between allies for 2.5 years each, it must be followed.

He added that LDF has a proper system to take a decision on cabinet reshuffle without affecting the front.