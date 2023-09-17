Village officer suffers serious injuries after jeep plunges into 100ft gorge at Adimaly

Idukki: A Special Village Officer (SPO) suffered serious injuries after his jeep plunged into a 100-ft gorge at Koombanpara near Adimaly Sunday night.

Adimaly-resident Soman PK, 45, who works with the Pallivasal Village Office, was alone in the vehicle when the accident occurred around 9 pm.

The Adimaly Police said Soman's jeep drifted onto the side and plunged down the gorge. Drivers of private buses and tourists on their way to Munnar saw the accident and alerted the police and Fire and Rescue department.

Soman was rescued from the gorge with the help of people of the locality and rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Adimaly. He suffered injuries to his head and legs. Later, he was taken to the Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva.