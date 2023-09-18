Murder-accused CPM worker gets death threat in Payyannur

Kannur: A CPM worker, who is an accused in the murder of a BJP activist, received a death threat in the form a wreath at his house in Ramanthi near Kakkampara in Payyannur on Monday.

The wreath made of banana leaves, accompanied by a note, was found on the verandah of the house of CPM worker, NP Rineesh. The Payyannur Police has launched a probe.

Rineesh is an accused in the murder of Biju, who was a BJP worker based in Payyannur.

The note that was written on a paper and placed over the wreath read: “Biju ettan's (brother) score is yet to be settled. Your days are numbered.”

Rineesh's family has alleged that their dog was poisoned last month and the house also came under a bomb attack. They have also alleged that unidentified persons damaged the water pumping motor at the house.

The local leadership of the CPM has said the incident was aimed at scuttling the peace in the region.

Payyannur Station House Officer, Melbin Jose, said a case has been registered. "It is suspected that political opponents are behind the incident,” he said.