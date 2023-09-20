Malappuram youth arrested for creating morphed nude images of former teachers

Malappuram: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth for allegedly creating morphed naked images of three school teachers here.

Binoy (26) from Kottappadi, Cherattukuzhi in Malappuram is an alumnus of the school.

According to police, Binoy has morphed the photos posted by three teachers, including the head teacher of the school, on their social media platforms. He morphed the pictures and posted them in a fake Instagram account created in the name of the head teacher of the school situated in Malappuram town.

Malappuram Cyber Police has found a large number of morphed and nude pictures on the laptop and mobile phone confiscated from the accused.

Police are also investigating whether the culprit has received any kind of help in the crime. Police will present him in court after completing the formalities on Wednesday.