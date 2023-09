Malappuram: The police arrested a block panchayat member in Malappuram district in a POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) case on Tuesday.

Wandoor block Valluvangad division member E Sunilkumar is the accused in the case.

Pandikkad police have taken action following a complaint filed by the family of the girl. The incident occurred a few days ago.

E Sunilkumar belongs to the Indian Union Muslim League party. He was remanded to custody by the court.