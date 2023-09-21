Another tribal youth from Wayanad found dead in Coorg

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2023 08:39 PM IST
Bineesh. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: A tribal youth who went to Coorg as an agricultural labourer, was found dead in a rivulet near the farmland where he was working on Wednesday.

The deceased Bineesh, 33, son of Madhavan from Shanamangalam tribal settlement, near Bavali, was found dead in a rivulet at Birunani in Coorg under mysterious circumstances.

According to relatives, Bineesh had gone to the ginger farms of Coorg, along with a few others three days back.  The body of the youth was brought to Bavali after an autopsy. The Karnataka police registered a case for unnatural death. Apart from father Madhavan, Bineesh is survived by brothers Manoj, Chandran and sisters Neeth and Nisha.

The State Human Rights Commission had recently ordered the Wayanad District Police Chief Padam Singh to investigate the death of a tribal youth Santhosh, a native of Koythupara Kattunaikka tribal settlement, who had been found dead in a ginger farm at Coorg, Karnataka, under mysterious circumstances.

